- Advertisement -

Park Play Days is still going on in the Cariboo, for kids who’d still like to participate. The free program will be taking place every Friday in Williams Lake, until August 26th. The program will be taking place in Kiwanis Park.

Residents in 100 Mile House will be able to participate as well on Mondays and Wednesdays. It will be taking place in Centennial Park. Both Williams Lake and 100 Mile house will have two different sessions, which are 10:00am-12:00pm and 12:30pm-2:30pm.

More information on the program can be found on their website here.

Williams Lake Stampede Grounds will be having the Little Britches Rodeo this weekend. The rodeo will begin at 8:00am on both Saturday and Sunday, with different events taking place.

- Advertisement -

Some of the events include, steer riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, stakes, and more.

Prince George is hosting the BC Summer Games until the Sunday, the 24th. Even though The games are held outside the Cariboo, there are still quite a few athletes from our area that you can still cheer on.

The list of Cariboo athletes competing in the different events can be found here.