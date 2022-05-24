- Advertisement -

It’s not a bad idea to get out and get active this June as the ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge will be taking place.

The City of Williams Lake and the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is encouraging residents to get active this June as the community will compete in the event not only against other communities in the province, but across the country.

Each day in the month of June, The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex will have a free activity planned for residents to take part in.

Even though there is an activity planned for each day in June, that doesn’t mean you have to participate in all of them.

“You can start at any time. Anyone can participate either individually or as part of a team or organization.” says Maria McKee, Adult Recreation Coordinator.

“We recommend though that you start this challenge on the first day of June, which is the first day of the challenge. This will give us the greatest opportunity to compete with the other communities.”

At the end of the month, the leading community in each province and territory will be invited to submit an application explaining why they deserve to be Canada’s Most Active Community and win the $100,000 grand prize.

The $100,000 dollars will be to support local physical activity initiatives.

The free ParticipACTION app can be downloaded prior to June 1 on the Google Play and Apple App Store. You can also sign up and register at on their website.