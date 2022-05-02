The 21st Annual Cops for Cancer Tour de North will get rolling in early September.

23 members of emergency services personnel and law enforcement will cycle the route raising money for childhood cancer research and support services for the Canadian Cancer Society.

“We can’t wait to be back on the bikes,” Manager and Supporter Engagement at the Canadian Cancer Society and Event Organizer with Tour de North, Georgia Hennessy Jackson said, “We’re doing our North to South Route so we’re leaving Dawson Creek on September 14th and heading all the way down through to Williams Lake where we will finish our event on September 20th. That’s about 870 kilometers that our riders will be riding on their bikes in 7 days’ time.”

Hennessy Jackson added that this year’s journey will see the riders making stops in several communities along the way.

“Dawson Creek to Fort St John, to Hudson Hope to Chetwyn to Powder King, Mackenzie, Bear Lake, Prince George, Hixon, Quesnel, Mcleese Lake, and Williams Lake, those are the main communities we stop in.”

Last year Cops for Cancer Tour de North raised $145-thousand which was more than 2020.

“The impact of the pandemic on in-person fundraising does continue to be felt,” Hennessy Jackson said, “so we are very excited to see a loosing of restrictions although, of course, we’ll be following all Public Health guidelines specific to the event this year. We just really think that the money that we raised over the last couple of years is a testament to the incredible generosity of people across Northern BC.”