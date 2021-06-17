Starting on Monday, June 21, Category 3 open fires will be prohibited throughout the entire Cariboo Fire Centre.

Category 3 open fires include:

any fires larger than two meters high by meters wide

three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two meters high by three meters wide

burning of one or more windrows

burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares

These types of fires have been prohibited in the 100 Mile Forest District since May 3rd, and in some areas of the Cariboo Chilcotin Forest District and Tsilhqot’in (Xeni Gwet’in) Declared Title Are since May 31st.

Campfires that are a half-metre high by a half-metre wide are not included in the prohibition.

The prohibition will remain in place until October 1st, or until the public is otherwise notified.

Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail. If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.