It looks like the Quesnel Tillicum Society/Native Friendship Centre’s Indigenous Wildfire Firefighter program is a success !

Executive Director Tony Goulet says it has been extremely well received.

“Really good and today (Monday) was the first day. We have 20 participants which is what we were looking for as the max and they had their first full day of introduction and training and here we go.”

Goulet says it didn’t take long to fill up the class.

“It was through an on-line process and an application process, and it was quite surprising because it filled up, we knew we had 20 probably about two weeks ago. And we do have some people who are on a list in case something happens.”

Goulet says they hope to get them employed shortly after they complete the 6-week course.

“We’re working through a process with the province so that the Tillicum Society is able to bid on projects, and they’re on the list for being called if something does happen, so we’re just working on that now and should have that finalized and we’re hoping to have that spread out, we have some, the Ministry of Forests is interested in a couple of candidates so we’ll see how that plays out as well.”

Goulet says they are already exploring funding opportunities to make this an annual course.

This program was made possible through a 300 thousand dollars Community Workforce Response grant from the senior governments.