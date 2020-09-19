The Wetsuweten community of Witset, located just 20 minutes West of Smithers, confirmed three cases of COVID-19 have been identified.

In response to the confirmations, the Witset Band Office Health Center and all KWES facilities have been closed until further notice.

According to a release posted to the ‘Smither’s and Area Community Support Network,’ this is to allow community leaders and managers to strategize on how to move forward safely.

According to Indigenous Affairs Canada, the number of cases identified on reserves have been slowly increasing from 74 on September 8th to 110 on September 17th.