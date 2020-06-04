The Quesnel RCMP’s new Crime Reduction Unit is up and running.

And Sergeant Richard Weseen says they’ve already been very productive…

“They’ve arrested 33 people for offences including thefts, drugs, impaired operation of motor vehicles, breach of release conditions, and outstanding warrants. The Crime Reduction Unit has recovered three stolen vehicles, had 11 drug seizures and brought 20 people before the courts on new charges.”

Weseen says the Crime Reduction Unit focuses on high crime areas and targets prolific offenders that he describes as repeat offenders that travel throughout the region committing crimes…

“We use intelligence based policing models to share information with other partners such as other detachments within the region, probation, or parole, to share information as well as to identify crime trends as well as the who, what, where, and when of criminal incidents.”

Weseen says while the idea is to target prolific offenders, they are also trying to be proactive…

“When somebody is deemed a prolific offender, the Crime Reduction Unit will meet with that person, designate them and inform them that they have been identified as a prolific offender. But they also try to get them out of the lifestyle of crime. We offer them counselling, we try to work with them. They then have to make a choice, either get out of that lifestyle and accept our help, or they’re going to be targetted and brought before the courts.”

Quesnel has had a Crime Reduction Unit in the past but it had been vacant for some time due to staffing issues.

City Council provided funding for two new officers in last year’s budget, and those additional RCMP members were put into Crime Reduction positions in February of this year.