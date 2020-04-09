The opening of Barkerville and Cottonwood in the North Cariboo will be delayed.

Ed Coleman is the Chief Executive Officer of the historic sites…

“We normally would open Cottonwood and Barkerville May 14th and what we’ve done is moved that ahead to June 18th, including the campgrounds and some of the services. That’s our tentative opening date and we’re going to review that June 4th to see if it still makes sens at that time.”

Coleman says they, like everyone else, are dealing with the changing dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic…

“We want to follow all the health authority issues and we want to have safe employment. There are 185 people that are codependent on employment at both the functions, Barkerville and Cottonwood, so we’re very cognizant that we want to make careful decisions and do what safe employment is possible.”

The vote to delay the opening was unanimous among the Board of Directors of the Barkerville Heritage Trust.

Coleman says they do plan to broadcast live, interactive heritage experiences beginning on May 15th.