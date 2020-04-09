The 94th Williams Lake Stampede has been canceled.

“It was a very difficult decision for the Board, certainly a decision we did not take lightly,” President of the Williams Lake Stampede Association, Court Smith told MyCaribooNow.

“We spent many great long conversations on the right way to go but in the end, we felt that under the circumstances we didn’t want to place any undue pressure and stress on our community, on our sponsors, on our volunteers. It was a very difficult decision.”

Attracting thousands of attendees and performers from across North America, Smith said the Williams Lake Stampede draws in revenue of between $800,000 to $900,000 each year.

“With no rodeo, there is no revenue so we are in a reasonably good position financially so long as we don’t spend money we will be alright,” he said. “That was also a big consideration.”

The Stampede Board of Directors according to a news release is committed to gathering together again in 2021 and will be considering hosting a western-style, community-minded event that supports the region rather than drawing from it possibly in the Fall.

“The Board of Directors meet regularly and we’re having to change our direction almost daily because of COVID-19 but until we see the government relax some of the issues that surround this at this point we can’t make that decision,” Smith said.