Both detachments have announced preventative measures to reduce the risk of exposure and the spread of COVID-19.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says the front counter will still be open during normal business hours but they won’t be doing some things…

“All fingerprinting for non-essential purposes such as criminal record checks, pardons, citizenship, and volunteers will not be conducted until further notice. If there is an emergent need for one of the above, people are asked to contact the detachment by phone and speak to the front counter staff prior to attending the detachment.”

RCMP will also prioritize the calls they get for service.

100 Mile Staff Sergent Svend Nielsen explains…

“Some files may generate a phone call from an officer in the first instance to determine if attendance is required. When calling into the detachment and requesting an officer, people can expect to be asked if they or anyone involved in the complaint are experiencing any symptoms of the illness.”

Nielsen goes on to say that when officers do attend they may ask to speak with the person outside of their residence or building to be able to maintain social distancing.

Both detachments say that the RCMP will continue to provide core and essential policing services to the communities they serve during this pandemic.

It is business as usual, meanwhile, at the Williams Lake RCMP detachment.