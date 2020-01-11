Temperatures will plummet to values not seen in years.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Cariboo-Chilcotin and warns wind chill values are expected to reach between minus 30 and minus 40 through the central interior by Sunday morning due to an extremely cold arctic air mass.

School District 27 says parents must exercise discretion as to whether or not students should be sent to school when temperatures are low and conditions are hazardous.

School buses will not run when the temperature is minus 32 degrees or colder.