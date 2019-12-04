Two men, accused of fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle, have now been charged.

28-year old Thor Huskins and 21-year old Quade Herda appeared in court today and are facing one count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000, theft under five thousand, and mischief.

Huskins is also facing a charge of theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Sergeant Richard Waseen says a citizen called police at around 10 am Tuesday morning to report a theft from a car and suspicious activity in the downtown core.

Waseen says the witness then observed the two men enter a 2007 Chrysler 300 that had been reported stolen earlier in the morning…

“When police located the vehicle on Dragon Lake Hill, the driver increased his speed and was driving erratically on North Star Road. The officers didn’t pursue the vehicle due to the risk to the public and the road conditions at the time.”

Waseen says the vehicle was located a short time later on an old road behind the City Landfill.

He says a perimeter was set up and the two males were found and arrested.