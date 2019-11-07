Faculty Association Members at UNBC set up picket lines outside the university entrance. (Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

Classes have come to a halt at UNBC.

Picket lines were set up this Thursday morning meaning all members of the Faculty Association are on strike.

Both the association and the employer have been working on a new deal since March with wages being the key issue.

The job action will impact over 3-thousand students at UNBC.

The faculty went on strike for two weeks in 2015.

(Files from Brendan Pawliw with MyPrinceGeorgeNow)