Teens wanted in Alaska Highway murders may have altered identities

The manhunt continues for two teens wanted in relation to three murders in northern B.C. RCMP said Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky may have altered their identities to avoid being recognized. There is also reason to believe the two passed through Gillam in northeast Manitoba recently and police think they are still moving east.

Democrats hope Mueller testimony will hurt Trump’s re-election bid

Russia attempting to interfere with the U.S. presidential election is one of the biggest challenges to the country’s democracy. That is what former special counsel Robert Mueller said today in the first of two hearings. Democrats hope the testimony of his two-year Russian probe will hurt Donald Trump’s chances of re-election.

Almost 100 distractions found on average in rooms during surgeries

Data collected from black boxes are in operating rooms and will be used to make surgeries safer. They have been installed in a dozen OR’s through Canada the U.S. and Europe. The device is inspired by the same one used to study plane crashes. So far it’s found almost 100 distractions, like alarms and ringers, per surgery.