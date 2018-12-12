A town hall style meeting was held in 100 Mile house last night to discuss renewed interest in an aquatic facility for the area.

The meeting drew over 35 people, including CRD and district Council Representatives, and MLA Donna Barnett.

The South Cariboo Aquaplex Initiative held the meeting to give the public an opportunity to hear what has been done in the history of support for a pool, and what they have in mind to bring the process forward. Lisa Ragno is one of the three executives of the Initiative. She says that they started a new initiative to bring “new blood” to the issue, and will be inclusive to all groups in taking input and ideas.

The next step for the group will be a presentation at the next joint committee meeting of the District of 100 Mile House and the Cariboo Regional District.