100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall made his reelection campaign official this morning.

He filed his paperwork at the district office shortly after the nominations opened . Campsall is seeking a fourth term as Mayor. we asked him why he decided to run.

“…its the idea of consistency. Making sure we continue down this road. ”

He also encourages everyone interested in municipal politics to get involved. “I invite everyone to come out. If you’re looking at running, now’s the time to do it. Lets get some new faces in there.”

Nominations are accepted for Municipal candidates until September 14 . As of this writing there is one other canditate in the mayors race. Local resident Rita Geisbrecht declared her intention to run August 10th.

Municipal elections in BC will be held October 20th.