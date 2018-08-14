That was the verdict handed down today (August 14th) in Supreme Court In Kamloops for Jeremy Davis, who was the co-accused in the death of Nicholas Larsen in Blind Bay, near Sorrento, back in June of 2011.

He was charged with Second Degree Murder.

The decision, by a Supreme Court Justice, follows a lengthy trial that began back in February and was delayed several times.

RCMP say there was a disagreement between two groups of men and that a vehicle that Larsen was riding in was forced off the road by another vehicle.

Police say a suspect in the second vehicle then opened fire and Larsen was fatally shot.

Jordan Barnes pled guilty to Second Degree Murder back in October and received a life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

Both Barnes and the defense maintained that Davis, while driving the second vehicle, did not know that Barnes had a gun.