The municipal corporation of the District of 100 Mile House and the International Union of Operating Engineers local 959 have reached a 5 year collective agreement.

IUOE represents the 16 employees of the District. Negotioatins were led by Roy Scott, Chief Administration Officer for the district, Councellor Ralph Fossum, and IUOE President Alice Tresierra.

The agreement was reached in April and the final agreement was signed last month.and provides for a wage increase of 6 percent over the 5 years.

The district says both they and the union have reached a fair, reasonable, and sustainable collective agreement.