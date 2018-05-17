The price of oil is continuing to rally after pausing yesterday. Experts say demand for the product is growing higher and President Trump’s sanction threats against Iran could cut up to a million barrels of oil per day from the global market. In Europe oil reached close to a four-year high, just shy of $80 a barrel and the price of US crude is up to 72.05 a barrel this morning.

Retail giant Walmart has come in above expectations with its latest quarter earnings report. Shares increased to 1.14 with over $122 billion in revenue.

The price of gold continues to drop down another 5.30 this morning to 1,286 an ounce.

The Loonie is still riding on the oil boost, up to 78.22 cents US.