A Trial date will be confirmed on May 7th for a 100 Mile House man, accused of murder.

The lawyer for 47-year old Micheal Martel was in Supreme Court in Williams Lake yesterday for a Pre-Trial Conference.

Martel is charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the death of 37-year old Vesna Dumstrey-Soos, who was also from 100 Mile.

She was found deceased in her home on Norman Road back in January of 2016.