The operation of off-road vehicles will once again be permitted on Crown land throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre, Kamloops Fire Centre and Southeast Fire Centre, effective at noon on Wednesday.

“Cooler weather conditions and recent precipitation have reduced the flammability of fine fuels in these regions, which has significantly reduced the chance of a wildfire starting from a spark or a hot engine,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

Area restrictions are still in effect however in the vicinity of large wildfires to help to help protect public safety and allow firefighting operations to continue efficiently.

“The use of off-road vehicles will continue to be prohibited in the restricted areas around these wildfires.”

More information about these area restrictions and campfire prohibitions can be found online:

* Factsheet on fire-related prohibitions and restrictions: http://ow.ly/qUPm30fhyGz

* BC Wildfire Service website: http://www.gov.bc.ca/wildfirebans