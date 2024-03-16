The Cariboo region is eyeing down multiple days of potential record setting temperatures.

Over the past couple days, the Cariboo has seen warmer temperatures due to a strong ridge of high pressure over Interior BC, which is expected to continue into next week.

Meteorologist Nan Lu says Quesnel nearly broke their record by two degrees.

“We do have a daytime high temperature record broken in Quesnel. The new record is 18.4 for yesterday, and the old record was 16.7 that was set in 1905.”

Lu added the only day the Cariboo won’t see any records set is today (Saturday March 16th), as the average around the region is roughly 21 degrees.

However, Sunday through Tuesday will have potential, as she says the daytime highs will be anywhere from 14 to 17 degrees, with the old record being between 12 to 17.

The warmer temperatures won’t last, as a frontal system will be pushing down from the north bringing precipitation Wednesday and Thursday, and dropping temperatures to low single digits by Friday.

More information on the current and upcoming weather can be found on Environment Canada’s website here.