BC Wildfire Service in support of recreation Sites and Trails is planning a series of controlled burns starting this Tuesday at Chimney Lake and Felker Lake recreation sites.

This burn project covering 9 hectares is conducted on a yearly basis to reduce wildfire hazards in the area.

Cariboo Fire Centre Information Officer Madison Dahl said the proactive use of fire removes accumulations of grass and shrubs around the recreation sites and reduce the threat of wildfire.

Smoke and flames will be visible in the area with firefighters monitoring the fire activity at all times.

Dahl said burning will take place between Tuesday (March 19) and Friday (March 22) of this coming week and will be dependent on weather, site and venting conditions to allow for quick smoke dissipation.