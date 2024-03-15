Although there has only been one travel-related measles case in the province, Interior Health said there’s always a chance of having someone contracting infection if they’re not fully protected when travelling abroad.

With Europe reporting tens of thousands of measles cases, Medical Health Officer Dr. Fatemeh Sabet said generally some people are fully protected against measles so there is no concern for any type of travelling including International travel.

“Individuals who are born after 1970 need to receive two doses of measles-containing vaccine to be considered fully protected. If people have done so there is no concern for International travel.”

Dr. Sabet said it’s a very contagious condition so people who are infected with measles can easily transmit it to others as it’s an air-borne illness.

“It stays active in very small particles in the air so even after a person who is infected leaves a room those particles still exists on surfaces and even in the air and can transmit the infection.” Dr. Sabet said. “However we have a very safe and effective vaccine for it. The effectiveness of two doses of vaccine is close to ninety-seven percent and that is what is suggested to protect ourselves and people around us.”

Dr. Sabet noted that sometimes infected people don’t have any symptoms but because they are in their incubation period they are transmissible so you never know.

“We usually see this infection in younger children, specifically in infants because they are not protected against measles. The routine vaccine schedule for measles-containing vaccinations starts at one year and the first vaccine is offered at one year and the second is at four to six years.

Dr. Sabet noted that fortunately so far there hasn’t been a measles case in the Interior Health Region and encourages everyone to check their vaccination status to make sure that they are fully protected.