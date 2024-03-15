Osisko Development has released a statement in response to a reduction in the fines against the mining company from some old environmental violations.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy reduced the amount from $760,000 down to $276,360 in part because of COVID restrictions that delayed Barkerville Gold’s ability to bring in equipment, contractors and consultants to the site.

The violations were from 2020 and 2021 and involved the discharge of effluent into Lowhee Creek.

A spokesperson with Osisko states that “the company will pay the administrative penalty for the non-compliances that relate to historic issues associated with the Bonanza Ledge Site.”

They go on to say that “since Osisko’s acquisition of the Barkerville Gold Mine in 2020, it has taken active steps to address these issues.”

That includes changes to the design, improvements to site water management practices, the construction of a 2 million dollar state-of-the-art water treatment facility, and enhanced environmental monitoring and reporting systems.

The spokesperson adds that “we remain in constant communication with Lhtako Dene Nation, Williams Lake First Nation, Xatsull First Nation, the District of Wells, the province of British Columbia and other parties as this work continues.”

Osisko Development is expected to begin construction on a new underground mine near Wells later this year.