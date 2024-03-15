Late night fire behind Krust & Krumb Bakery & Deli in Williams Lake yesterday is raising concerns.

The fire, at a kitty corner by the Hamilton Inn, comes as the City looks to make a decision to have the Elks Hall building be a temporary emergency shelter for those less fortunate.

City Councillor, Scott Nelson says the issues will continue to fall on small businesses.

“We continue to see carnage, and it’s the small business guy, it’s the small mom and pops that have to continue to pick up the costs.”

“The City doesn’t pay for it, BC Housing doesn’t pay for it, the Provincial Government doesn’t pay for it, the taxpayers don’t pay for it, it’s costing small businesses.”

Just in this area alone, Nelson says there have been two or three fires started, and doesn’t believe that will change around Elks Hall.

He says the move would have profound impact, as the area has more small businesses, and a higher density of homes.

Nelson added people’s safety is a priority, but doesn’t think it will be rectified by moving the facilities to Elks Hall.