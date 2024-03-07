BC Wildfire Service and the Cariboo Chilcotin Natural Resource District will be conducting pile burning south of Highway 20, off of Chimney Valley Road and Dog Creek Road.

This is being done to reduce wildfire hazard by burning combustible materials from a previously completed fuel treatment.

BC Wildfire Service says burning is expected to begin tomorrow (March 8) and continue periodically until the end of the month (March 31)

Smoke and/or flames may be visible from Williams Lake and to motorists travelling along Highway 20, Dog Creek Road and Chimney Valley Road.

BC Wildfire Service says burning will only proceed if weather and site conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dissipation.

BC Wildfire Personnel will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires at all times.