The cooler temperatures in the Cariboo region will be on it’s way out for the next little while.

Environment Canada shows that the warmer weather is forecast to cover many areas in the region, from Quesnel down to 100 Mile House.

Meteorologist, Derek Lee says we could see temperatures come close to the double digits.

“The warmest temperatures look like they’re going to occur on Saturday with a high of plus nine in Quesnel and Williams Lake.” says Lee.

“It is here to stay more or less, the temperatures going into next week look like they’re going to be above normal for many of the days.”

100 Mile House isn’t expected to reach as high, but will reach the 7 degree mark, with no records to be broken in the Cariboo.

For a record to be broken, Lee says Williams Lake would have to get between the 12 to 14 degree mark, Quesnel needing anywhere from 16 to 18 degrees.

He added that the start of the weekend could bring unstable weather, which could bring showers, flurries, and even lightning, but by mid week will switch to a dry pattern.

More information on the current and upcoming weather can be found on Environment Canada’s website here.