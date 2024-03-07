It appears a remedial action order issued by the City of Quesnel to the owners of the Maple Park Mall has had the desired effect.

Concerns were raised about the mall being in a state of disrepair and attracting nuisance and hazardous activities as people were getting into the many openings that had been created.

City Council gave the owners until February 19th to begin the work to seal those openings.

Tanya Turner, the Director of Development Services, provided an update at this week’s Council meeting.

“We did not receive any communications from the owner themselves, although we do note on at least two occasions we do note receipt of mail. The mortgage holder on the other hand also noted receipt of mail and advised that they would take on the sealing of the building.”

Turner says that work has now begun.

“They advised that they were going to be employing Murray Restorations Limited to do such works and they have started those works, and we’ve advised that this needs to be completed in a timely fashion. They did advise that they are estimating two weeks.”

Turner says they have asked that the work be done by March 15th.