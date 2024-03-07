Tolko Industries issued a public notice about the upcoming removal of bridges from 17 crossings.

They said the bridges are on forestry resource roads in the Quesnel and Williams Lake Timber Supply Areas (TSAs), with work expected for summer/fall of this year.

The bridge locations include:

Kluskus – 66U Rd

Nazko Hwy – 5200 Rd (Bridge #: B1131)

Nazko Hwy – 5200 Rd (Bridge #: B1117)

Nazko Hwy – Tibbles

Wentworth – 9000 Rd

Wentworth – 6000 Rd

Matthew River 3100 RD – 42km RP

North Lac La Hache – Eagle (Murphy) Lake

Lower Hungry Valley

Rocky Lake – 5800 RD

Kloakut Lake – 2000RD

Palmer – Beaver Lake

Spanish Lake Area

Tolko noted that the bridge removals will also include the deactivation of roads beyond the crossing.

Along with the removals, Tolko is also planning on deactivating two road systems west of Williams Lake in summer/fall of this year, which include Hungry South and 24A Road.

The full public notice and more information can be found on the Tolko Industries website here.