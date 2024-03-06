The Williams Lake Fire Department was on scene in the City’s downtown core.

Just before 6 yesterday afternoon (Tuesday March 5) Deputy Fire Chief Brendan Foote said they responded to a call regarding smoke in the basement of a business near the corner of Oliver Street and Second Avenue.

Upon investigation, Foote said someone was depositing burnt cigarettes in a crack where the sidewalk and the foundation meet igniting some organic material which started a small fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and Foote said this serves as a good reminder, especially with spring around the corner, to ensure that used cigarettes are disposed of responsibly.