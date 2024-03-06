The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called to a fully involved structure fire in West Quesnel early this (Wednesday) morning.

Fire Chief Ron Richert says the call came in at 5:45 a.m. to the 500 block of Lewis Drive.

“Upon arrival we had heavy smoke and fire coming from a residential home. We were able to knock the fire down fairly quickly but there was lots of extension. It is a complete loss.”

Richert says there were no injuries as no one was home at the time.

He says a passing motorist on their way to work called it in.

Richert says this fire was particularly challenging for fire fighters.

“First of all the cold weather was definitely challenging this morning, and then the home itself is a log home and wood siding has been put over top with stucco siding. It also has sawdust insulation throughout the house, so that’s definitely making it challenging. We’ve brought in the city backhoe to get in there and remove some of the house so we can get better access to it.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.