Councillor Laurey-Anne Roodenburg didn’t question spending the money, but she did question the process.

“So I am just kind of curious, is this the way we do business, that we get this all organized and then we come to Council ? Or do we actually ask Council, Because this would be really embarrassing if Council turned around and said no thank you we don’t want it. All this work that’s been done and everything that’s been arranged so it’s about the process how this unfolded, and I would like to see that cleared up for the next time we have an opportunity to bring something like this back to the city.”

Paull said it would have been very difficult to come to Council and ask what they thought of the idea.

“Certainly we had to get some background. And also, you have to remember that Camosun is donating the moose back to Burt and Burt has agreed to donate it to the city, so it is a bit of a chicken and an egg thing.”

Paull was also asked how much it would cost to install it.

“The cost to install it isn’t going to be a lot, I mean it sits on a concrete pad in Camosun College now that measures approximately 6 feet by 8 feet, and I think the concrete is maybe 6 or 8 inches thick so it’s not a huge expense. We’re not going to know the answers to these questions until we actually get the moose here.”

Council will also still have to decide where to put it.