Williams Lake Hosting Mine Rescue And First Aid Competition

By Pat Matthews
2019 mine rescue competition. ( MyCaribooNow.com staff)

BC’s 65th annual Mine Rescue and First Aid competition is being held once again in Williams Lake.

Teams from across the province, along with participants from Taseko’s Gibraltar and Imperial Metals Mount Polley mines, will have their emergency and rescue abilities tested tomorrow and Saturday from 8 am to 3 pm at the Stampede Grounds.

The competition tests teams knowledge of the Western Canada Mine Rescue Manual in three main categories: three person first aid, surface mine rescue and underground mine rescue.

The Mine Rescue and First Aid competition has been held annually since the 1950’s and was last hosted by Williams Lake in 2019.

This event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

