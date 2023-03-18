The District of 100 Mile House will be celebrating spring’s arrival in a big way with several free events planned for March 24th and 25th.

The weekend will kick off this Friday with a very special hockey game at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Mayor Maureen Pinkney said the Vancouver Canucks Alumni will face off against 100 Mile House First Responders and front-line workers.

“The arena will open that day at 5 o’clock with an autograph session from 5 to 5:45 and the game itself will start at 7. We’ll squeeze as many people as were are allowed in there but it will be a first come first serve so I’m sure that we’ll end up closing the doors on some people. If you’re planning on coming in or a distance away come early so you don’t drive all that way for nothing.”

Pinkney said the 100 Mile House team will be made up of 5 Fire Department players, 5 RCMP members, we have a registered nurse and a paramedic and our coach is from Search and Rescue so it really is a group of all the different First Responders and front line workers in town.”

Pinkney added that right now she doesn’t know which Canuck players are coming at the moment.

The game and all the other events planned for the 25th are free to attend.

“We got a nice little sum of money through the Federal Government for this Commemorate Canada Event and with that funding, we managed to bring these guys in as kind of a headliner and something that will really attract people that may not be interested in doing some of the other activities,” Pinkney said.

When the district first started putting the weekend event together they were thinking of getting young families, people, and seniors out to have some fun.

“Saturday, March 25, we have carpet bowling at the Creekside Centre, 2 dog agility shows at the Agriplex, at the community all we have our hopping into spring event which is Easter fun for the kids, line dancing, a family dance, the movie theatre is showing 2 different movies through the day and a variety show at the Martin Exeter Hall. Best of all we will have a transit shuttle going between these events so if people want to park their vehicle at one event and hop around to a bunch of the others they can do that too.” Pinkney added