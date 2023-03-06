BC Wildfire with the Cariboo-Chilcotin Natural Resource District, Williams Lake First Nation, and Borland Creek Logging, will be conducting risk reduction thinning, pruning, and burning between Ross Road and Fox Mountain Road.

That will begin as early as today continuing periodically until March 24th.

BC Wildfire Service says burning will begin as early as March 24 and continue periodically until November 30th.

The project will include approximately 250 burn piles evenly distributed over 9.7 hectares to reduce wildfire hazard and restore grown-in Interior Douglas-fir stands to a more natural and desirable state.

This project will involve the removal of surface and ladder fuels, as well as pruning and thinning to create crown separation, reducing the risk of a high-intensity crown fire.