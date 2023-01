The stork has finally arrived in Quesnel.

A baby boy was born at 7-50 a.m. yesterday morning at G.R. Baker Hospital.

It is the first baby for Naomi Mullen and Tyler Neufeld.

His name is Jake Loyd Mullen Neufeld

Mullen says Jake is a big baby.

“He weighed 9 pounds and 10 ounces, He was 22 inches long.”

Mother and baby are doing well.

“He’s right beside me sleeping. I am getting used to it. You definitely feel different. I am in love with him, he’s amazing.”