The Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH) has now had its redevelopment project put on hold for the time being.

The project was given the go ahead back in 2019, with talks about the end of the planning phase this past May. It’s a project that the city has been pushing for over the last four years.

“This is a huge project for our community, it’s a project that our community has been working on for many many years.” says Scott Nelson, Williams Lake City Councillor.

“It was committed by the province and Interior Health over four years ago, it was awarded construction and its been delay after delay, after delay.”

Nelson added that it’ll be a project that’ll take three to five years to do, costing $250-$300 million.

He also wants BC Health Minister, Adrian Dix, to be up front, and to tell everyone where the project is at.

