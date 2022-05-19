- Advertisement -

The planning phase of the Redevelopment for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital is now nearly complete.

The $217.75 million project will look to bring a three storey addition to the hospital campus, along with renovation to the existing facility. The project includes a new emergency department and medical-surgical unit, expanded ambulatory care and maternal and women’s health units, with the addition of a mental health and substance-use inpatient unit, along with other additions as well. New parking stalls will also be added to the hospital.

Interior health says that “The project is being designed from a patient-centred and elder-friendly perspective, with extensive input from hospital staff, physicians and other stakeholders.”

The project is said to modernize the delivery of health care at Cariboo Memorial Hospital with state-of-the-art equipment, single-patient rooms, enhanced patient care areas and improved working conditions.

In terms of when we can expect the project to conclude, Interior Health says that there is no specific timeline as to when the project will conclude. However, the timeline will be established once the construction contract is in place.

The project costs will also be shared between the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District, and the provincial government.

