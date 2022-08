- Advertisement -

Quesnel boxers, both members of the Two Rivers Boxing Club, went two for two on different countries over the weekend.

Here in BC, Melissa O’Flynn won a unanimous decision in Vernon.

Her opponent was Keisha Lacroix from Kamloops.

And Brityn “Hurricane” Carter won a unanimous decision over Paulina Martinez in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Carter plans to fight at least one more time in Mexico before returning to Canada early next month.