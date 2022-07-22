- Advertisement -

Temperatures are on the rise in the Cariboo.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Matt Loney said right now the region is 2 to 3 degrees above normal.

“Right now the Cariboo is experiencing above normal temperatures. We do have a couple of minor troughs that are going to pass through and give slightly cooler temperatures and then the ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat is going to build in late on Monday, so beginning Tuesday is when we’re really going to see temperatures get into the low 30’s.”

We asked Loney if there is a possibility that the Cariboo could break any records.

“For the end of July I checked some of the data and generally the daily records are showing temperatures in the 32 to 34 range so we certainly have a chance I’d say Wednesday, Thursday at this point is most probable to break some records.”

Loney noted that Environment Canada is monitoring the situation and parts of BC are going to be under some sort of heat warning by early next week and certainly the Cariboo may be included.