The City of Williams Lake will continue to monitor the water levels at the beaver dam site, as precipitation hasn’t helped the situation.

The City has also been taking steps in making sure the levels don’t overflow, and cause more problems for the site.

“We noticed that the water levels were at a critical level, much like they were when we first went up there and found the issue. says Gary Muraca, Chief Administrator Officer for the City of Williams Lake.

“We are now syphoning the water back out to drain down the natural water core to get down to the rivers. We want to take that down to more manageable levels.”

As of right now, the City is waiting for a response from the Ministry of Forests, but until then, the water levels will continue to be monitored.

The City is also looking at ways to move the beaver and dam. You can find more information on that through our previous story here.