During Williams Lake City Council, the long running issue of the beaver dam removal is slowly making progress.

However, the province is having the City and residents apply to remove the beaver and dam. Council brought up an issue with this, noting that it’s on crown land, and that it should be covered by the province.

In terms of removing the beaver, they were given a couple options of how to go about this.

“Your options when it comes to beavers is that you either trap them and move them, or you harvest them.” says Craig Smith, Williams Lake City Councillor.

“If you trap them and move them you may be just moving the problem to another area that is now gonna affect somebody else. So there’s gotta be a better solution.”

Out of the two solutions Councillor Smith brought up, the city is wanting to trap the beaver, and relocate it. Though, they are looking to see if there will be other solutions.

Smith brought up that they could even contact conservationists to see if they have another way in removing the beaver.

