- Advertisement -

There was a jump in the Cariboo region’s unemployment rate in June.

Vincent Ferrao is a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada.

“The unemployment rate came in this morning at 5.9 percent. It was 5.2 percent and May and a year ago it was 6.1.”

Ferrao says there were more people employed in the region last month, compared to a year ago.

- Advertisement -

“This June there is 90,500 people employed. And a year ago it was a little bit less at 88,300.”

Ferrao says there were more people working in retail and wholesale trade, and in healthcare and social assistance, but fewer people were working in the accommodation and food services industry.

BC’s jobless rate was 4.6 percent last month.

The national unemployment rate was a record low 4.9 percent.