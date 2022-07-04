- Advertisement -

The City of Williams Lake is thankful for the efforts made by all involved during Sunday’s (July 3) rodeo effort.

They commended the efforts of the Williams Lake Stampede Association board of directors, its announcer and volunteers, medics, and the Williams Lake RCMP for a quick and effective response to yesterday’s shooting incident behind the grandstand during the Stampede’s final performance.

“It’s extremely disappointing and unfortunate that this senseless incident has thrown a shadow over the return of the Williams Lake Stampede following a two-year hiatus and what was such an incredible weekend for the entire community,” Mayor Walt Cobb said in a release.

“We are so thankful that the thousands in attendance were evacuated from the rodeo grounds in a calm and orderly manner. Our hats go off to all involved who ensured everyone’s safety.” Cobb said.

Although not an exhaustive list, the City has submitted a list of resources offering support:

Interior Crisis Line Network: 1.888.353.2273

• Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo-Chilcotin Branch: 250.398.8220

• Suicide Help Line: 1.800.353.2273

• Mental Health Support: 310.6789

• KUU-US Indigenous Crisis Line: 1.800.588.8717

• Community Crisis Response Team: 250.305.8496

• Interior Health-Mental Health and Substance Use: 250.392.1483