The Williams Lake Stampede, and Canada Day events are back in full swing this year after the events have been held off due to the pandemic.

Today (June 30th), the Stampede will be having its first rodeo which will be at 6:45. There will be different presentations and an opening ceremony to kick things off. Once those have concluded, there will be professional rodeo events, mountain race, wild horse race, and wild cowgirls race. From 9:30pm-2:00am, there will be performances from Chad Brownlee, and Karen Lee Batten.

On to Friday, Canada Day events will be taking place at Kiwanis Park, where the City will be teaming up with the Williams Lake Farmers Market. The story with what will be taking place at the event, can be found here.

The Williams Lake Rustlers will have their rugby games start at 9:30 am, and will go until 4:00pm.

There will also be racing at Thunder Mountain Speedway. Gates will open at 2:00pm, with the races starting at 6:00pm.

For the Stampede, the Grandstand gates will open at 12:00pm, with the second rodeo performance happening at 1:45pm. At 9:00pm, Karen Lee Batten, The Tumblin’ Dice, and Dakota Pearl will be performing. That’ll go until 2:00am.

Looking into Saturday, The third rodeo performance will be happening at 1:15pm. The 2020-2022 BC Cowboy Hall of Fame Recipients will be presented, with the rodeo events and races happening after. The Musical performances will be the same as Friday.

It’ll be day two for the Williams Lake Rustlers, which will be going from 9:30am-4:00pm.

Thunder Mountain Speedway will have more races that will have qualifiers at 5:00pm, and the race starting at 6:00pm

For Sunday, at 1:45pm, the BRC bull riding will be taking place, along with the mountain race finals, and wild cowgirls race final buckle. Musical performances will be the same as Friday and Saturday.

Thunder Mountain Speedway will have their Qualifiers begin at 12:00pm, with the races starting at 1:00pm.

You can find the full list of Stampede events and times on their website here.