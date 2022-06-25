- Advertisement -

The City of Williams Lake will be celebrating the nation’s 155th birthday with the return of in-person festivities.

In a media release from the City, the Williams Lake Farmers’ Market and the City have teamed up to coincide the Canada Day festivities. They will be held in the parking lot by Kiwanis Park at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

Activities that’ll be taking place at Kiwanis Park include face painting, bouncy castles, and free ice cream sandwiches from Dairy Queen.

Along with the activities at the Farmers’ Market, there will be live entertainment, food trucks, vendors and more.

The celebrations at Kiwanis Park will be on Friday July 1st from 10am to 1pm. Official ceremonies with speeches from local dignitaries will open the celebration at 11am.