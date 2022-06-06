- Advertisement -

On noon Monday, June 6th, Category 3 open fires will be banned throughout the entire Cariboo Fire Centre region and the Tŝilhqot’in (Xeni Gwet’in) Declared Title Area.

The Cariboo Fire Centre stretches from Loon Lake to the Cottonwood River near Quesnel, and from Tweedsmuir Provincial Park to Wells Gray Provincial Park.

Anyone who conducts a category 3 open fire within the Cariboo Chilcotin Forest District and in the Quesnel Forest District must extinguish it once the fire ban comes into effect.

“This prohibition of category 3 fires does not ban campfires, which are defined as half a metre high by half a metre wide or smaller, and also does not ban category 2 fires which include one or two concurrently burning piles of up to two metres high by three metres across.” says Adam Nicholas, Fire Information Officer at the Cariboo Fire Centre.

The ban will remain in place until October 1st 2022, or until the public’s otherwise notified.

A map of the affected areas can be found here.