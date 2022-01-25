A healing ceremony for members led by the Tsilhqot’in Women’s Council was held this afternoon (Tuesday) after preliminary geophysical results from the first phase of the St Joseph’s Mission Residential School were announced.

In a release from the TNG that was in response to the confirmation of 93 unmarked graves.

The Nation is coming together to heal, it stated, and continue its work to develop its own governing body to support children and families for a brighter future.

The healing ceremony was held to honor survivors, their families, and the children that did not return home.

“Once again our Nation is coming together to promote healing and support each other as we acknowledge the horrors of the Residential School system and the blatant injustice and genocide that was afflicted on Indigenous People”. TNG Tribal Chair Chief Joe Alphonse said in the release. “This investigation has only begun to scratch the surface of the atrocities that we committed at St. Joseph’s Mission. It’s the tip of the iceberg.”

In that same release TNG Vice Chair, Chief Otis Guichon said, “What happened in Canada with Residential Schools will never be okay. It is a disgrace. However, as a Residential School Survivor myself, I must stress the importance of healing. Our Nation hosted a Sacred Fires healing ceremony today to support our people through this difficult news. These healing ceremonies not only provide healing but help us begin the work we have in front of us in a good way.”