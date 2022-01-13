-Quesnel Kangaroos logo (Photo supplied by the team)

The Quesnel Kangaroos road trip to Vanderhoof scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.

Tyler Coleman, President and GM, confirms that a number of players have tested positive for COVID-19.

He says tonight’s (Thursday) practice has also been cancelled.

Coleman says they should be back on the ice next week.

He says Saturday night’s game against the Nechako Northstars has been rescheduled for January 23rd.